KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that his meeting with Indonesian President-elect and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto today discussed, among others, the next direction to be taken to strengthen Malaysia-Indonesia ties.

He said during the meeting at his office in Putrajaya, he and Prabowo also took the opportunity to share their experiences and exchange views on their political journeys.

“Our political journeys are almost similar as we were both tested with various challenges before being appointed, Prabowo also shared his experience when he attended secondary school at Victoria Institution (VI) Kuala Lumpur,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

While congratulating and wishing good luck to Prabowo, who is set to be inaugurated as the 8th President of Indonesia, Anwar also expressed hope that the friendship between the two neighbouring countries would continue to be strong and strengthened for mutual benefit.

Anwar said the meeting was part of Prabowo’s itinerary during his special one-day visit to Malaysia.

Probowo, who was announced as the official winner of the Indonesian Presidential Election for the 2024-2029 term on March 20, arrived in the country yesterday.

During the short visit, Prabowo also attended a closed meeting with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin here. ― Bernama