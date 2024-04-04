PUTRAJAYA, Apr 4 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh today announced that the by-election for the vacant N.06 Kuala Kubu Baru seat in Selangor’s state legislative assembly will take place on May 11, 2024.

The nomination day will be held on April 27, and early voting will be on May 7, this year.

“The EC has conducted a special meeting today, on April 4, 2024 and decided that a by-election for state legislative assembly N.06 Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor should be held to fill in the vacancy of the seat,” the chairman said.

The by-election in the northern Selangor constituency will cost RM2.5 million as it will require 760 officers, 20 voting centres and 77 voting channels in total.

The EC will establish 18 normal voting centres, 74 voting channels and two early voting centres with three channels.

The nominees will campaign for 14 days right after the candidate nomination announcement on April 27.

The postal vote application will open today and will end on April 26 for EC officers, police, the armed forces and media personnel.

However, for Malaysian citizens living abroad, the application will close on April 15; for agencies and organisations, it will end on April 18 this year.

The EC will use the voter registry that was last updated on March 25, this year with 39,362 normal voters, 238 armed forces personnel and their spouses, 625 police officers and one postal voter.

The EC appointed a election manager officer and three assistant manager officers for the by-election in the district capital of Hulu Selangor.

Two election campaign enforcement teams consisting of the police, local authorities, and candidates’ representatives will oversee the campaigns by the nominees.

The EC also invited government agencies, NGOs and interested parties to act as observers and will continue live streaming the processes in the election centres and channels through their official Facebook account.

Dewan Serbaguna Dan Kompleks Susan Daerah Hulu Selangor will be the centre for nomination and the collection of votes.

The late Lee Kee Hiong held the Kuala Kubu Baru seat from 2013 until her death on March 21 this year.