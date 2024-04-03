KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — PAS strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the Iranian Consulate building in Damascus, Syria, which claimed seven lives, including two top military officers, on Monday.

PAS president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, in a statement, said that two of the victims were top military officers, namely a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, General Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi.

“PAS conveys its deepest condolences to the Iranian government for this tragedy. May God bless those who died.

“It is only appropriate that the Muslim world condemns Israel, which is not only the mastermind behind this attack, but is also committing war crimes in Gaza,” he said. — Bernama

