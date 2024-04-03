KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman reportedly said the newly approved amendment to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's constitution will not affect his and five other Bersatu MPs' position.

The federal lawmaker told Malaysiakini that based on the Registrar of Societies (RoS) circular, the approved amendment to the party constitution would only be enforced from April 1 onwards.

“RoS said this new constitution is effective from April 1. If you ask me, my comment is based on what I have seen, which is the first page of the notice,” he reportedly said.

He said his understanding of the RoS notice was that the newly approved amendment only takes effect on April 1 and it was not retrospective.

“If let’s say the RoS said it was effective from June 1, 2023, then automatically all of us will get it [impacted],” he was quoted saying.

He also said he will be meeting with the other five MPs this week.

Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal had said the amendment to Article 10 of the party constitution would allow the party to vacate the seats held by the six MPs who had voiced support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The six MPs are Suhaili, Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang),Zahari Kechik (Jeli) and Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjung Karang).