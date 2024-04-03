KUCHING, April 3 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will be hosting an Aidilfitri open house this year.

The Sarawak Premier’s Office in a statement today announced that the open house on the first and second day of Aidilfitri will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

“The public is invited to attend from 10.30am to 3pm on the first day of Aidilfitri, and on the second day from 10am to 2pm,” said the statement. — Bernama

Advertisement