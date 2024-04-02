SIBU, April 3 — Sarawak Energy Berhad allocated RM42 million last year, to finance several improvement projects in Sibu, Kanowit, Kapit, Daro and Dalat, in the central part of Sarawak, to ensure the stability of electricity supply to consumers.

Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer, Datuk Sharbini Suhaili, said the allocation involves the construction of a new substation in Kemuyang, Sibu, which was completed by the end of 2023, to increase the supply of electricity and rearrange the supply distribution system.

“In addition, Sarawak Energy is also implementing a smart grid project, which aims to achieve the desired level of security of supply and reliability in our system. This project will be targeted to be fully implemented by 2025,” he said.

Speaking at the iftar event, hosted by Sarawak Energy, at Sibu Islamic Complex tonight, he said the energy supply company, owned by the Sarawak government, had successfully supplied electricity to 2,671 rural residents in the areas of Sibu, Selangau, Kanowit, Kapit and Mukah, since 2018.

“As the main electricity supplier in the state of Sarawak, under the purview of the Sarawak Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications and the Sarawak Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Sarawak Energy has achieved an almost full electrification rate throughout the state,” he said.

In the meantime, Sharbini said that Sarawak Energy has taken several steps to reduce any electricity supply disruptions during the Aidilfitri next week.

He said these measures include ensuring that the operating system works efficiently, and that emergency measures have been put in place to enable energy recovery to be carried out effectively in the event of any short circuit disruption.

“Ahead of the Aidilfitri, which will take place next week, Sarawak Energy is actively continuing its efforts to ensure continuous electricity supply throughout the festive season.

“We also welcome and greatly appreciate public cooperation in reporting any suspicious activity at any of Sarawak Energy’s electrical facilities,” he said.

He added that the public can report any supply disruption or cable damage, by contacting the Customer Service Centre or through the SEB Cares mobile application. — Bernama