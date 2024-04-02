KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has stated its commitment to ensuring sports facilities related to the 2028 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Kelantan are completed according to schedule.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh said the status of construction is constantly monitored by the Public Works Department (JKR) besides monthly meetings held to ensure the implementation goes according to schedule by March 2026.

“Monitoring results are also brought to the ministry’s development action committee monthly meeting,” she said in reply to a question by Senator Tan Sri Mohamad Fatmi Che Salleh about the Kelantan’s preparation as 2028 Sukma hosts and monitoring of construction of sports facilities during a question answer session at Dewan Negara today.

Kelantan accepted being the host for the 2028 edition as it allowed the state more time to prepare for the Games.

Hannah also stated that work had yet to begin on the RM180 million Bukit Merbau Sports Complex following the demolition of rocks, adding that the state government is expected to receive ownership of the site on April 13.

“The Bukit Merbau Sports Complex, the Bukit Merbau Hockey Stadium and the shooting range are still in the procurement process at the JKR stage, while the Squash Centre, Covered Lawnball and Aquatic Centre are at planning stage and will be implemented by the JKR,” she added. — Bernama

