IPOH, April 1 — Police have taken statements from seven individuals to help in investigations into the petrol bomb attack on the KK Super Mart outlet in Jalan Bruseh in Bidor last week.

Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said the statements were recorded from witnesses comprising workers of the shop and members of the public.

“It is to help in further investigations under Section 427 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama from here today.

He said police are still trying to identify the suspect in the case and have stepped up patrols at all KK Super Mart premises to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

On March 26, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the KK Super Mart branch in Bidor but it did not explode.

The shop’s CCTV recording showed a man alighting from a vehicle on the roadside and hurling the petrol bomb at about 5.35am. — Bernama

