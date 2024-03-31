KUANTAN, March 31 — Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, expressed sadness and disappointment over the Molotov cocktail attack involving the KK Mart branch in Sungai Isap, here yesterday.

Comptroller Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Datuk Yahya said that Sultan Abdullah received the information from the Pahang police about the incident, and ordered the police to pay serious attention and take decisive and immediate action regarding the matter.

“His Royal Highness strongly condemned (the act), and described the incident as an illegal act, as well as against the religious belief that always emphasises peace and tolerance.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also calls on everyone, especially the people of Pahang, not to be easily influenced by racial narratives which can disrupt the harmony enjoyed thus far,” he said in a statement today.

He said that His Royal Highness also ordered all parties to respect the rule of law, and reminded everyone to respect the legal process which the government has taken, regarding the case of the sale of socks with the word Allah printed on them.

“In that regard, in conjunction with this blessed month of Ramadan, His Royal Highness calls on the people to pray that the state of Pahang and Malaysia will always be blessed,” he said. — Bernama

