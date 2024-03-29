KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The raw water sources and operations at 47 dams and 67 primary water treatment plants across the peninsula and Labuan continue to be at satisfactory levels.

In a statement, today, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announced that water levels at major dams in Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and most dams in Johor are satisfactory, surpassing 80 per cent.

“However, some water supply dams in the north have shown a declining trend and are currently at precautionary levels. They have not reached critical levels,” the statement said.

Detailing the percentage of current storage levels in the Northern Peninsula dams, SPAN reported that the Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis is at 56.21 per cent and the Muda Dam in Kedah at 40 per cent.

“The BS Padang Saga Dam in Kedah is at 37.25 per cent; the Malut Dam in Kedah is at 38.9 per cent; and the Air Hitam Dam in Penang is at 34.1 per cent,” the statement said, adding that they are all at precautionary levels.

For water supply services in the Central Region, namely Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya, SPAN stated that seven dams and three main rivers in Selangor recorded maximum capacity levels, enabling all 34 water treatment plants to operate at normal capacity.

In the Eastern Region, encompassing Terengganu, Kelantan, and Pahang, the majority of dams and rivers maintain stable levels, ensuring full capacity at all treatment plants, except in Kelar, Kelantan which has experienced a reduction in its raw water source, it added.

“There are several areas in Kelantan experiencing low water pressure due to the decline in raw water supply, particularly from underground sources,” it said.

In the Southern Region of Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka, only the Sembrong Barat Dam in Johor is at a precautionary level but it has not affected production at the Sembrong Barat plant, it added.

“Regarding the current water supply situation in Labuan, the Sungai Pagar Dam has experienced a decline, and the operator has taken mitigation strategies and put in place mitigation measures.

“Placing static tanks at strategic locations and providing water supply assistance through tankers according to demand, at present, the Sungai Pagar water treatment plant is still operating at normal production,” the statement said.

SPAN anticipates an increase in demand of between 10 to 15 per cent from current production levels approaching Hari Raya Aidilfitri, especially in the Northern, Eastern, and Southern regions, except for major cities such as the Klang Valley, Georgetown, and Johor Baru, where demand is expected to decrease.

As a result, SPAN does not rule out the possibility of disruptions if the downward trend continues in the coming weeks. Consumers are advised to use water sparingly to avoid wastage and ensure continuous supply.

Consumers can contact the customer service centres of their respective water service operators for any updates and feedback via the SPAN website e-complaint system or by email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at 013-3885000. — Bernama