JOHOR BARU, March 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested three enforcement officers of a government department in Mersing for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to about RM7,800.

The three male suspects, aged between 36 and 42, were earlier picked up by a team of anti-graft officers from the commission’s Mersing branch.

According to MACC sources, the suspects were later formally arrested at the Johor MACC office complex along Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here at 7pm yesterday to assist investigations.

“It is understood that the suspects had allegedly solicited and accepted bribes amounting to RM7,800 from several oil palm and fertiliser lorry drivers in Mersing.

Advertisement

“The bribes were an incentive to not take legal action under the Road Transport Act 1987,” said the sources today.

All three suspects are believed to be attached to a government department that enforces transportation and traffic related regulations.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

Advertisement

He said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

This particular section deals with soliciting or accepting any gratification as an inducement or a reward for doing or forbearing to do any act in relation to a principal’s affairs or business.

The suspects are expected to be brought to the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court this morning where MACC investigators will apply for remand.