KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said the six Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs, including him, who declared their support for the prime minister have yet to receive any show-cause letters following the constitutional amendment made by the party on March 2.

Syed Abu Hussin said that there have been no changes in the status of the six Bersatu MPs so far.

“So far, no show cause letter issued by the party and until now (our situation) remains status quo, nothing changed,” he was quoted as saying by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

He was reported saying this at a press conference in Baitul Husna Puchong, yesterday.

Advertisement

On March 2, the Bersatu Special General Meeting approved an amendment to the party's constitution regarding the stripping of membership for MPs who declare support to the opposing parties.

The amendment to Article 10 of the Bersatu Constitution will allow the six members of Parliament, who declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to vacate their respective seats.

The other five Bersatu MPs who declared their support to Anwar are Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) dan Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Advertisement

Despite the latest amendment, Syed Abu Hussin stressed that all six of them also agreed to remain with the stance of supporting and helping Anwar.

“We aim to support Anwar on two points. First, stabilise the country's politics and strengthen the Prime Minister so that he can develop the economy and implement the policies of the Madani government.

“The second is to develop our parliamentary constituencies such as Jeli, Kuala Kangsar, Bukit Gantang, Gua Musang, Labuan, and Tanjong Karang. This is our goal and we will not look back.

“We intend to help the people and the government that has won the election with a two-thirds majority,” he was quoted as saying.