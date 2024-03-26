IPOH, March 26 — Perak police said today they are tracking a man driving a dark-coloured vehicle with the red sticker of delivery company Lalamove for the attempted Molotov cocktail attack at a KK Mart branch in Bidor this morning.

Perak police chief CP Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the store’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) showed that the man stopped his vehicle along the store at around 5.35am today and threw a glass bottle suspected of containing kerosene oil inside the shop before fleeing the area.

“Following the incident, a 20-year-old female worker from the store lodged a police report at around 8.49am,” he said in a statement here.

“The worker said she heard a noise of bottle glass breaking in front of the shop and upon rushing to check, she said she found pieces of broken glass and explosive items similar to firecrackers were found on the shop’s floor.

“She also said that she smelled something similar to kerosene oil from the broken glasses,” he added.

Mohd Yusri said police are tracking the individual and urged the public who have information about the incident to share the details with the investigation officer at 05-4011861 / 017-7963359.

He also warned the public to not be involved in any matter that is against the law.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing damage of more than RM25, which carries imprisonment up to two years or fine or both, if convicted.

Malay Mail is seeking comments from Lalamove.

This incident came even as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the public yesterday not to be a prosecutor or judge over the issue of the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” by a KK Mart branch recently.

As vigilantes started cropping up to champion the matter, Anwar said the country would not be able to see any growth if the people decided to harp on certain issues, especially on the so-called “3R”: race, religion and royalty.

Earlier today, the founder and group executive chairman of KK Group that owns the KK Mart convenience store chain, and his wife, were charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them at one of KK Mart’s outlets in Selangor.

Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, also known as KK Chai, and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who is a director of the company, pleaded not guilty under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others.

KK Mart has also filed a lawsuit against socks supplier Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd and its director Soh Chin Huat for supplying the controversial socks, seeking a court declaration that the supplier had unlawfully interfered with its business, and for court orders for Xin Jian Chang and its director to indemnify it for the losses and to prevent further causing of losses by unlawful interference to business.