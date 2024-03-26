KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A KK Mart branch in Bidor, Perak was reportedly targeted by a failed Molotov cocktail early morning today.

According to the news report by China Press, the incident occurred around 5am when the petrol bomb was thrown in front of the store located at Jalan Bruseh.

However, the report stated that the bomb did not explode and no one was hurt in the incident.

KK Mart workers who were present during the time of the incident reported the attack to police immediately.

Advertisement

Malay Mail is seeking confirmation and an update from the police at the time of writing.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the public not to be a prosecutor or judge over the issue of the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” by a KK Mart branch recently.

As vigilantes started cropping up to champion the matter, Anwar said the country would not be able to see any growth if the people decided to harp on certain issues, especially on the so-called “3R”: race, religion and royalty.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the founder and group executive chairman of KK Group that owns the KK Mart convenience store chain, and his wife, were charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them at one of KK Mart’s outlets in Selangor.

Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, also known as KK Chai, and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who is a director of the company, pleaded not guilty under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others.

KK Mart has also filed a lawsuit against socks supplier Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd and its director Soh Chin Huat for supplying the controversial socks, seeking a court declaration that the supplier had unlawfully interfered with its business, and for court orders for Xin Jian Chang and its director to indemnify it for the losses and to prevent further causing of losses by unlawful interference to business.