KOTA BARU, March 26 — There will be no bonus for civil servants in Kelantan for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration this year said Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said the special assistance of RM2,000 for civil servants in Kelantan that was announced in the month of November by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud should be regarded as the Raya bonus and since the RM2,000 was paid in February which is close to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri date, civil servants should use it for Raya expenses.

“We value the contributions of civil servants, just like the Federal government. If the state’s economic status improves, God-willing we will think of providing some form of financial assistance later,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing out contributions to the poor and less fortunate in conjunction with the “Program Memacu Kehidupan: Hari Raya Aidilfitri” organised by Yayasan Petronas, today.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Petronas general manager Mohammad Ahmad Shazly Ramli said 550 families from 11 districts in Kelantan received contributions worth RM110,000 from Yayasan Petronas.

“The total assistance allocated for the East Coast is RM270,000 and will benefit 1,350 families. Each family will receive essential goods like rice, noodles, cooking oil, canned food, flour, salt, sugar, tea and chocolate drinks,” he said. — Bernama

