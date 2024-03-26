KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii today accused unnamed political leaders of indirectly causing an attempted arson attack against a KK Mart outlet in Perak through their incitement of the public over the “Allah” socks controversy

The DAP lawmaker said this group was only worsening the controversy that has already caused national outrage.

“Instead of finding a constructive resolution to the matter, certain leaders have opted to fan the flame of division and escalate the problem, pandering anger and hate into the whole situation,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, a petrol bomb was thrown at a KK Mart convenience store in Bidor, Perak.

Advertisement

The convenience chain was where socks printed with the Arabic word for “Allah” had been discovered for sale previously.

“We strongly condemn the act of violence and intention to create serious harm where a petrol bomb was thrown a KK Mart in Perak by irresponsible quarters likely in response to the heightened situation caused by the recent ‘sock controversy’.

“I call upon the authorities to fully investigate the matter and allow the full force of law to come upon those responsible for such acts of violence,” he added.

Advertisement

Perak police chief CP Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the store’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) showed that the man stopped his vehicle along the store at around 5.35am today and threw a glass bottle suspected of containing kerosene oil inside the shop before fleeing the area.

The founder and group executive chairman of KK Group that owns the KK Mart convenience store chain, and his wife, were also charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court today over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them at one of KK Mart’s outlets in Selangor.