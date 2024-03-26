PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — A total of 28 heat-related illnesses were recorded as of yesterday, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

Among these cases, 19 were identified as heat exhaustion, while nine cases were heat strokes.

“One death due to heat stroke was reported at Sultan Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh, Pahang, involving a 22-year-old man,” he said in a statement today.

On the breakdown of cases by state, he said Kedah recorded the highest number with eight cases, followed by Perak with seven cases, three cases each in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah, two cases in Perlis and one case each in Johor and Pahang.

“Twenty-three patients are aged between 20 and 59, while the remaining five are teenagers aged 13 to 19,” he added.

Regarding cases still receiving treatment, Dr Muhammad Radzi said a 24-year-old man with heat stroke is being treated at the ICU of Port Dickson Hospital, Negeri Sembilan, as he is still in unstable condition.

Another heat stroke case involving a 22-year-old man who was previously treated at Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi, Kedah, has been transferred to a regular ward and is reported to be stable.

“Some 25 other cases have received treatment and recovered,” he said.

To avoid an increase in heat-related illnesses, Dr Muhammad Radzi advised all quarters to take precautionary measures by staying hydrated and reducing outdoor activities during the hot weather.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that Perlis has been experiencing a heatwave, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 37° to 40°Celsius, since March 19.

Several areas in Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Sepang in Selangor recorded an alert level of hot weather, with daily maximum temperatures ranging from 35° to 37°Celsius.

MetMalaysia also forecasts dry and hot weather with temperatures exceeding 35°Celsius to persist in most places in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah until April. — Bernama