KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will review existing laws to curb online drug sales as well as strengthen the sources of control, especially through e-commerce platforms.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the existence of buying and selling drugs through e-commerce platforms has become a new threat in the government’s efforts to combat drug abuse.

“On this realisation, KPDN has been entrusted with the responsibility of looking at and fine-tuning all the existing laws, especially regarding e-commerce to curb online drug dealings.

“The decision was made at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Combating Drug Abuse which was held today in Bukit Aman,” he told a press conference after the meeting here today.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, KPDN had conducted a study on several existing laws related to e-commerce and would raise recommendations for amendments involving the relevant laws for further action. — Bernama

