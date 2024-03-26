JOHOR BARU, March 26 — The Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim called a meeting to address the issues relating to traffic congestion at the two land border crossings in the state here today.

He had an audience with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to be briefed and also discuss the latest issues involving operations at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

In a statement on Onn Hafiz’s official Facebook, the meeting chaired by Tunku Ismail, discussed various recent issues, in particular immigration operations, daily traffic processing, average waiting time for immigration counters as well as necessary improvements to both BSI and KSAB.

The meeting was also attended by Johor state secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani; State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairmen Ir Ts Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh; Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir and BSI and KSAB chief coordinating officer Suraya Hanim Sith.

Advertisement

The statement regarding the meeting issued by the Bukit Pelangi Palace Media and Communication Unit today was also uploaded to the official Facebook page of HRH Crown Prince of Johor.

On Sunday, Onn Hafiz paid a surprise visit to BSI on after he received public complaints on the traffic situation at the checkpoint.

He expressed his disappointment to discover that more than 13 counters for passenger cars at BSI were not open to the public, which led to traffic congestion.

Advertisement

Following that, Onn Hafiz reached out to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and said that he hopes the issue will not be repeated.

Johor has two main land border checkpoints, with the main Causeway that connects to BSI’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) in Johor Baru and the Second Link Crossing’s KSAB located near Gelang Patah in Iskandar Puteri.

Both border checkpoints have been described as one of the world’s busiest international border crossings.