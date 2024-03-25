KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — All parties are responsible to ensure children and youths do not fall victims to social ills that can affect their education in schools said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the relevant ministry must provide ideas and solutions to the National Social Council to improve the social status in the country.

“I hope all parties take the responsibility to look after the welfare of children and ensure our children continue to focus on their education and not other matters.

“Our concern is about the social status in the country. We want the teaching profession to have values that can reflect on the person as an academician,” she told reporters after breaking fast with the targeted group of the ministry through the cooperation of the 99 Speedmart, here tonight.

Nancy was commenting on a secondary school teacher’s affair with her student that has been making its rounds on social media.

Yesterday, Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusoff said police have received a report on December 12, that the suspected teacher, aged 37, had sexually harassed a student while studying with her in the library.

Wan Kamarul said police have opened investigations under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault on a child.

Meanwhile, Nancy said more than 1,600 People With Special Needs have been offered employment through the Job Coach programme implemented by the ministry through the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“We are in dire need of the support from companies because many of the People With Special Needs are jobless,” she said.

Job Coach is carried out by the JKM, several other government agencies and private sector as an initiative to support people with special needs under the programme that involves training to enhance their skills. — Bernama