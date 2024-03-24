KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Perikatan Nasional has asked for a RM3.5 million annual allocation for its MPs which was presented in the draft agreement with the federal government, a coalition lawmaker revealed.

Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid said the amount was the same offered to Pakatan Harapan (PH) when it was part of the Opposition bloc under former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Rosol said the terms of the draft agreement also included an annual allocation of RM300,000 for the management of MPs’ service centres.

“An MP may apply for up to RM3.5 million annually, which is the same disbursed by the PH government in 2019.

“The amount consists of RM2 million for development purposes and RM1.5 million for grants, contributions, and constituency management expenses,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

He said the allocation was crucial as MPs would spend them on the welfare, infrastructure and educational needs of their respective constituents.

“This allocation is important to help the poor and single mothers, and to fund projects such as road construction and so on.

“In my opinion, the government should provide an equal allocation to the Opposition according to their manifesto in the past general election. That’s their promise,” he told the Malay daily.

Last Thursday, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin told the Dewan Rakyat he had received a draft document about the allocation requests for federal constituencies under PN.

Under the PH government between 2018 and 2020, government lawmakers could apply up to RM3.5 million annually while Opposition lawmakers were capped at RM100,000.

Under Ismail Sabri, a Memorandum of Understanding was undertaken between PH and the federal government, with Opposition MPs then given equal allocations as their government counterparts.