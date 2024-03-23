KOTA KINABALU, March 23 — Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has started rationing electricity by 128 megawatts (MW) for Sabah and Labuan grids today and tomorrow due to an emergency shutdown of an independent power station (IPP).

SESB in a statement on its Facebook, said this will result in a shortage of power with only 967MW available compared to the peak demand of 1,001MW recorded at 7pm last night.

“The electricity supply reserve margin is currently at 0MW. SESB apologises for any inconvenience caused to users and is actively working to resolve the situation," the statement read.

In another statement, SESB announced that 15.5 per cent of users were affected by the load shedding at any given time, conducted on a rotational basis in the affected areas.

The areas affected in Sabah include Kudat, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Kuala Penyu, Tenom, Sipitang, Nabawan, Tawau, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Beluran and Kundasang.

“Each round of load shedding will take two to three hours, and the scheduled interruptions will be carried out between 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm,” the utility said. — Bernama

