SIBU, March 23 — The Ministry of National Unity distributed 600,000 packets of bubur lambuk — 200,000 more than last year — nationwide today in conjunction with the Gerak Rahmah Programme 2024: Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk, which was simultaneously.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang said they distributed the bubur lambuk in 4,000 Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRTs).

“In Sarawak, we distributed 12,000 packets of bubur lambuk and at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang, we distributed 5,000 packets,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Gerak Rahmah and Sungkei Perdana 2024 at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang today.

Advertisement

He said the programme was held to showcase the unity in the country as it involved the participation of multi-racial and religious communities.

Also present at the ceremony was Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, and Talent Development Datuk Annuar Rapaee, who is also the Nangka assemblyman.

Annuar told reporters that the organisation of the Sungkei (breaking of fast) programme was important to showcase unity in Sibu and Sarawak.

Advertisement

“This is how we live together and I think others are following this activity in areas near Sibu and Kuching,” he said.

He also hoped that such programmes could be organised in other places.

With better road networks these days, Annuar said people are more prepared to join the Sungkei Perdana programme.

“Many came today from other areas to join the Sungkei Perdana programme and not only is that good for unity, but also for the traders at the Ramadan Bazaar,” he said.

An estimated 20,000 people of various races and religions took part in the Sungkei programme at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang. — Bernama