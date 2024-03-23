PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — The Malaysian Foreign Ministry through the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla, is closely monitoring events following a spate of arson attacks in the southern Thailand provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat in the early hours of yesterday.

The ministry in a statement today said that as of the most recent report, there were no Malaysians involved or affected by the incidents.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla is actively coordinating efforts with local authorities to obtain further information,” the statement read.

It also urged Malaysians in the vicinity of these incidents to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla at No 4, Sukhum Road, Tambon Boryang Muang District Songkhla 90000 Thailand, phone number +(6674) 316 274 / +(6693) 6570707 or email [email protected].

Bernama on March 22 reported Thailand’s Commander of the Fourth Army Region, Lt-Gen Santi Sakuntanark as saying that at least 30 coordinated arson attacks were carried out at various locations in the three provinces, including at 7-Eleven convenience stores, shops, cell towers, CCTV, and vehicles. — Bernama

