KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — DAP’s three-term Kuala Kubu Baru state assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong has died today at the age of 58.

At around noon today, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari offered his condolences to Lee’s family, noting that she had served as an elected lawmaker in the Selangor state seat since 2013.

Amirudin described Lee’s death as a big loss to everyone and said this would be felt especially by the Kuala Kubu Baru residents who have long been represented and aided by Lee even before she became their representative.

“On behalf of the Selangor state unity government, I convey condolences to the late Lee Kee Hiong’s family, and all the friends and members in the Democratic Action Party which have lost an experienced leader,” he said in his statement, wishing for them to be given strength for this difficult moment.

Advertisement

Local daily Sin Chew Daily cited Port Klang Authority chairman Ean Yong Hian Wah as confirming that Lee died this morning at 10am due to cancer.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said Lee has been an activist with the party since 1993 and that she had carried out her duties responsibly, adding that she had also given her best service to residents since she became Kuala Kubu Baru state assemblyman in 2013.

In his statement published on his official Facebook account, Loke said Lee's death was a "huge loss" for all, and represented DAP's central leadership in conveying their condolences to her family.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the DAP in a statement on its official Facebook page also expressed its condolences to Lee's family, noting that she had "passed away peacefully today, surrounded by loved ones and party comrades".

"Let us all remember Sdri. Lee Kee Hiong for her sacrifices, dedication, and loyalty to the party and country, especially her constituents in Kuala Kubu Baru. May she rest in peace and her soul be granted eternal rest," it said.