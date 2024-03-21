KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― Ensuring faster internet speeds remains a top priority for Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil as part of initiatives to assist 12 schools within the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency this year.

He said this effort is a continuation of initiatives undertaken last year, which focused on improving internet infrastructure in schools.

“Last year, in Lembah Pantai, I allocated nearly RM1 million to enhance internet infrastructure in schools by installing additional access points.

“Moving forward, we will assess internet requirements in classrooms, resource centres, laboratories, and teacher’s rooms. Our focus will be on achieving faster internet speeds and ensuring adequate equipment. This is what we aim to achieve this year.”

He told reporters this after the Device Donation Programme at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Saraswathy here today.

Earlier, Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, handed over six laptops and a projector donated by the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) to the school’s headmistress, T. Sitha.

In collaboration with Google Malaysia, Mitra has provided 6,000 laptop units to 525 SJKTs nationwide, at an estimated cost of RM3 million. ― Bernama