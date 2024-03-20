KOTA KINABALU, March 20 — A female firefighter suffered an electric shock while on duty during a fire in Kampung Keliangau 2, Tebobon, Menggatal here this morning.

Samantha Echa Sigah, 36, a member of the Lintas Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) here, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital II (QEH II) on an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle and is currently in stable condition.

Lintas Fire Station chief Joe Guasi said a distress call about the fire was received at 10.05 am and a team of firefighters and EMRS personnel were dispatched to the scene located 10 kilometres away.

He said the fire damaged a house, a workshop and four vehicles.

The fire was controlled by 10.44 am, he added. — Bernama

