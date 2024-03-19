KUCHING, March 19 — Sarawak police arrested a 25-year-old local man in Bintulu and seized 10 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director, Datuk Khaw Kok Chong said following the arrest, the suspect led the police to raid a shop in the town at 11 this morning.

“As a result of the raid, a total of 170 packets of juice containing ecstasy powder and 577 grammes of ecstasy pills were found, making the seized drugs worth RM412,198.72.

“The amount of seized drugs is estimated to be used by a total of 69,923 drug addicts in the local market,” he said in a statement here today.

Khaw said a Mercedes Benz car worth RM150,000 and a Rolex watch worth RM37,000 were also confiscated.

He added the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the application for remand under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be made tomorrow. — Bernama

