KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today urged the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to be more proactive in solving problems that arise for real estate development management in two Langkawi projects.

In a statement today, PAC chairperson Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said that as a core ministry in the nation's administration, the MoF should not have waited very long to sort the lease issue of St Regis Langkawi and the Kampung Tok Senik Resort.

“This considering the shares owned by these two companies belong to the MoF either through the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) or Lada," she said, referring to the Langkawi Development Authority.

MORE TO COME

