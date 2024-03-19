KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The documentation process, technical evaluation and approval period of licences for premises such as entertainment centres, factories and kindergartens have been shortened to a maximum of 14 working days compared to 32 previously.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming in a statement today said that the initiative reduced the number of documents required to only four.

“We have set aside manual documentation and correspondence, whereby reviews and technical evaluations during or after site visits are now done online.

“The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is now moving towards transforming the management of licensing affairs by the licensing departments of local authorities (PBTs) as well as technical departments or agencies.

“It is to ensure transparency and integrity in the management of licence applications as well as improve the efficiency of Government services,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said KPKT, in collaboration with PBTs, was always proactive in facilitating business licence applications for local traders operating in small stalls, roadside stalls, and other premises.

Nga said KPKT through the PBTs also implemented various initiatives, including shortening the approval period for small business permits and relaxing some of the existing conditions if necessary.

Other initiatives include extending business hours and the number of days for business operations, increasing vending areas, and enforcing the issuance and monitoring of business licenses and permits only to Malaysian citizens.

“In 2024, the KPKT introduced the guidelines for the One Stop Centre (OSC) PBT Licensing system to standardise the process, documentation, application procedures and licence approval at the PBT level.

“These guidelines prepared together with the OSC PBT Licensing system will standardize the PBT’s documentation process and approval period for risk-free licences such as retail shops, hawkers and office business licences to within no more than 24 hours,” he said.

Commenting further, he said the guidelines and the OSC Licensing System were established based on the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171) which would be adopted by all PBTs in Peninsular Malaysia first and later extended to Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama