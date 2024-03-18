JERTIH, March 18 — The Terengganu government and relevant authorities will approach family members and relatives of Ariffin Muhammad, also known as Ayah Pin, as part of the effort to guide them in the right path, said State Information, Preaching and Syariah Empowerment Committee chairman Dr Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi.

He said establishing good relationships can keep them in check and prevent the deviant teachings from resurfacing.

“I have also spoken with Hulu Besut assemblyman (Mohd Husaimi Hussin). It will involve methods such as ensuring their welfare, education, (providing) counselling and the like,” he told reporters after visiting their commune in Kampung Batu 13, Hulu Besut near here.

Also present were Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan and Mohd Husaimi, who spent nearly 30 minutes at the settlement and met with one of Ayah Pin’s widows, Che Jaharah Awang, 64.

Muhammad Khalil said they have not seen any suspicious activities or evidence indicating the resurgence of the deviant teachings of the ‘Sky Kingdom’ that once shocked the nation.

Meanwhile, Mazli assured that police would continue to monitor to ensure that such deviant teachings would not disrupt the safety and peace in Terengganu.

“We always monitor this commune...such activities (the revival of the deviant teachings) are not happening as rumoured...We take these matters seriously, and monitoring is carried out at all times,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mazli said police will conduct a thorough investigation before deciding whether to summon an individual who goes by ‘Imam Muda Kulan’ on Facebook who claimed that certain movements are reviving Ayah Pin’s teachings in Besut.

“I also urge the public to channel (such) information to the relevant authorities rather than using social media which could create fear among the public,” he said.

Earlier, Pahang police confirmed that no efforts to revive the deviant teachings of Ayah Pin have been detected in the state, as claimed by a newspaper report.

The Terengganu Religious and Malay Customs Council Fatwa Committee had declared that Ayah Pin’s beliefs and teachings were deviant and conflicting with Islam under Section 25 of the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment 1986, which was gazetted in 1997.

In April 2005, the Besut district Land Office issued notices to demolish several giant replicas built by Ayah Pin in the Hulu Besut commune, where he had over 150 followers.

He passed away on April 22, 2016, at the age of 74 due to old age. — Bernama