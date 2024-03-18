KLANG, March 18 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is still conducting investigations into the real reason an MMEA AW139 helicopter ditched in the waters of Pulau Angsa, Kuala Selangor on March 5.

Its director-general, Adm (Maritime) Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin said the search for the aircraft’s black box also is ongoing at the incident site to gather more evidence into the cause of the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing, when everything is completed we will make an announcement to the media,” he told reporters after launching Op Khas Pagar Laut here today.

He was commenting on developments into the helicopter flown by Lt Cmdr (Maritime) Tengku Mohd Nizam Tengku Zakaria, with Lt Cmdr (Maritime) Mohamad Azrol Saidi, and aircrew Warrant Officer I (Maritime) John Ibno and rescue diver Petty Officer (Maritime) Muhamad Nurhayyat Hashim, who were all rescued after the helicopter ditched into the waters of Pulau Angsa.

Advertisement

Hamid shared that the helicopter crew had returned to duty as usual last week after having undergone complete health checks and that the incident did not have a big impact on their health.

“The impact on them is not that bad and after some rest, they have returned to duty in good spirits,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement