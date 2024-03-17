GUA MUSANG, March 17 — A plantation worker was killed after he was believed to have been run over by a tractor while unloading oil palm fruit, at Jalan Ladang, Felda Aring 5, here.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim, identified as Puruekan Kachi, 36, a Thai national, was believed to have been run over by the tractor's front tyre in the 3pm incident, yesterday.

He said that the investigation found that at the time of the incident, the victim was unloading oil palm fruits in the hilly area in front of the tractor.

“Suddenly, the tractor moved on its own, as it is believed that the handbrake was not applied properly, and hit the victim, causing him to be thrown forward due to the downhill road, before being run over by the vehicle.

Sik said that the victim, who was still conscious was rushed to the plantation office to be rescued, but was confirmed dead at 4.50pm, by the Chiku Health Clinic medical officer at the farm office.

The man’s body was taken to the Forensic Department of Gua Musang Hospital for post-mortem, while the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The public is urged to channel information regarding this case to assist the investigation, by contacting the Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division of the Gua Musang district police headquarters, at 09-912 1222, or the investigating officer, at 017-283 0392,” he said. — Bernama

