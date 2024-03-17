PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — Muslims in the country have been asked to stay calm and give the authorities the trust to conduct an investigation into the sale of socks with the word ‘Allah’ printed on them at a KK Mart convenience store chain.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the police, Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM), and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will conduct an investigation to identify the cause and party responsible as well as the intention behind the act.

“I am saddened by what has happened (the sale of socks with the word ‘Allah’ written on them). We are in the month of Ramadan, and some say do not be too sensitive about the word “Allah’ on socks, but this cannot be (allowed).

“Allah is a highly esteemed word in the eyes of Muslims. Allah is our creator and the act of putting Allah at our feet is an insult,” he said

Mohd Na’im told this to the media after the King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud’s Prize Programme launching ceremony here today.

Mohd Na’im said although his side has received an apology letter from KK Mart, JAKIM has been instructed to call a representative from the company’s management to discuss and assist in the investigation to ensure that such a treacherous incident does not recur.

“Apologies are one thing, but we certainly hope that in future KK Mart will not take things like this lightly and that audit departments must first look at the goods brought in.” he also said.

“It is difficult to forgive in such sensitive matters. It is hoped that KK Mart and other wholesalers and sellers should take note of what happened. It is very sensitive, give space to Muslims (to forgive),” he added.

Earlier, socks with the word ‘Allah’ printed on them were sold at KK Mart in Bandar Sunway and the issue went viral on social media since March 13.

Yesterday, KK Mart Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai came forward to apologise. — Bernama