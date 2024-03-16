KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Malaysian Bar today unanimously voted in favour of condemning the Malaysian government on its proposed “regressive” changes to citizenship laws in the Federal Constitution, also agreeing to consider starting or joining court cases to end statelessness in Malaysia.

At the Malaysian Bar’s 78th annual general meeting (AGM) today, members who were present voted to adopt a resolution on citizenship laws and statelessness.

The motion was proposed by Bar Council member Abhilaash Subramaniam, and seconded by Bar Council member Collin Arvind Andrew and lawyer Abang Mohd Iwawan Abg Narawi @ Abg Nawawi.

