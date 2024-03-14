KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2024 was presented for the first reading at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today to request additional expenditure for this year’s services amounting to a total of RM648.54 million.

The bill was presented by Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying. The second reading of the bill will also be presented at this Dewan Rakyat session.

According to a document published on the Parliament’s website, the application for the allocation is because several ministries have been reorganised and renamed while several new ministries have been established with their functions transferred from other ministries, in line with the formation of the new cabinet on Dec 12, 2023.

The additional expenditure is requested for the Prime Minister’s Department which amounts to RM64.9 million, the Public Service Department (RM21.67 million and the Ministry of National Unity (RM1.43 million).

Advertisement

The allocation is also for the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (RM783,700), the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (RM340 million), the Ministry of Communications (RM37.38 million) and the Ministry of Digital (RM182.26 million). — Bernama