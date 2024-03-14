KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — The haze condition in Sabah, caused by open burning, has become more worrying, even though the Air Pollution Index (API) readings are mainly healthy.

The State Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director, Farhan Sufyan Borhan, urged Sabahans to stop open burning to ensure the air quality does not worsen.

“...open burning, especially involving forests and bushes, is worse than before. We need everyone’s cooperation not to carry out open burning,” he told reporters at a firefighting operation in Menggatal, here, which he said was the 10th operation today.

Yesterday, Sabah JBPM director Abdul Razak Muda said the state recorded 961 open fires since January involving bushes, fields, plantations, forests, and peatlands across the state.

According to the Department of Environment website, Kimanis in the Papar district recorded an unhealthy IPU reading of 135 at 8pm. At the same time, most areas in the state registered moderate-level IPU reading.

On the operation, Farhan Sufyan said it involved an area spanning about 8.09 hectares, adding that the firefighting must be carried out thoroughly to prevent it from spreading to the surrounding areas.

“We use drones to monitor the fire and ensure it does not spread to a larger area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sabah JBPM, in a statement, said it received 22 reports of open fires involving an area of 62.56 hectares today, with 12 reports of forest fires with an area of 47.83 hectares and 10 reports involving bushes and weeds with an area of 14.73 hectares.

“No report of fires involving orchards and farms were received today,” read the statement. — Bernama