CYBERJAYA, March 14 — The initiatives announced at the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 recently are the latest efforts by the Madani government to assist more Bumiputera traders and companies, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the Madani government, said the assistance and support provided by the Madani government are not based on previous references but take into account several efforts that have failed to achieve objectives in the past.

“Considering various past efforts and today’s economic reality, which is more susceptible to global influences, what the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) announced on March 2 are new initiatives aimed at helping more Bumiputera traders and companies,” he told the media after launching the e-Farmasi mobile application here today.

When officially closing the KEB 2024 on March 2, the Prime Minister announced various new initiatives to empower the Bumiputera economy, including allocating a fund of RM1 billion to empower the new generation of Bumiputera entrepreneurs and a RM100 million launch grant for the establishment of Wakaf Mara Madani.

Anwar also announced the establishment of the Gig Workers Commission.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also PKR information chief, said the party does not allow the participation of any individuals that may cause harm to it.

He said PKR has specific mechanisms, including the Central Leadership Council, to discuss issues related to those wanting to join the party.

“The party is indeed open, but we have mechanisms to ensure there are no Trojan Horses or parties causing harm, and we will avoid that.

“Previously, there were some parties that applied (to join PKR), but after we scrutinised and filtered, we suspended them first. The mechanism does exist and is practiced,” he said, commenting on statements by Pasir Gudang Member of Parliament Hassan Karim urging former leaders of other parties who wish to join PKR to be screened and their backgrounds checked first.

Hassan’s suggestion followed a statement by the home minister and PKR secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who expects more high-profile former leaders from Perikatan Nasional (PN) to leave their respective parties and join PKR soon. — Bernama