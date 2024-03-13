SIBU, March 13 — The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will work with Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) to ensure the Sibu Airport is always clean and free of rats.

The chairman of the local council Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said his council would regularly monitor the rat control activities at the airport premises to maintain a good level of cleanliness.

This follows a complaint of the presence of rats at a food premises on the first floor of the airport building on February 24.

“MDLBS in collaboration with MAHB has carried out inspections on all food premises in LTS and found that the level of cleanliness was satisfactory,” he told reporters here today.

Advertisement

According to him, after the inspection, his party installed a rat trap and found that the complaint was true.

SRDC later informed MAHB about the presence of rats and asked it to take measures to control rats by destroying the breeding places of the animals.

“Cleanliness at the airport is utmost important as it is the gateway to the Central Region Sarawak,” he stressed.

Advertisement

On another matter, Sempurai urged the people to be the ears and eyes of the council on indiscriminate bulk waste dumping in the council’s area.

Recently he said SRDC had detected that unscrupulous parties have illegally dumped construction waste at the side of Tanjung Kibong Road, Tanjung Kibong Road 1 and Tanjung Kibong Road 2, all in the Rantau Panjang area.

“If you happen to see this kind of activities, help us by taking photographs and contact our Chief Assistant Environmental Health Officer Rity Jawa or Assistant Environmental Health Officer Ling Tung Ang at 084-336077. — Bernama