IPOH, March 13 — The eco-friendly Ramadan Bazaar introduced by the Ipoh City Council (MBI), now entering its second year, is being extended to Ramadan bazaars across the state.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the concept is being extended to all local authorities to encourage consumers to bring their own containers and traders to use biodegradable food containers.

“Last year, the used oil recycling programme successfully collected more than 491.58 kilogrammes of oil worth RM1,474.74 during Ramadan, while for the entire year, more than 230 tonnes worth RM5,640 was collected.

“I know the contracted company is trying to work with other local authorities to mobilise the campaign to ensure that the Agenda for Change can be implemented,” she told reporters after visiting the Ramadan Bazaar at Perak Stadium today.

Sandrea added that the awareness campaign will continue, including the MYSaveFood Ramadan project, which is also a food waste management initiative at the Ramadan Bazaar, strategically through efforts to save surplus food and beverages.

“The food that is still good and fit for consumption will be distributed to the needy by Pemuda Gema Perak, a non-governmental organisation (NGO),” she added.

She said checks at the bazaar also showed that most users had switched to electronic wallets, showing the trend of change in today’s society. — Bernama