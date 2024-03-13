KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Businessman Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, also known as Datuk Malik, has lodged a police report after being linked to an individual suspected of being a “drug lord” in India.

Abdul Malik, in a social media post, denied ever meeting or talking to the said individual.

“I am a businessman in Malaysia and there are certain parties who want to tarnish my reputation in the business world, especially in the film industry,” he said.

Following this, he lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters and sent a copy of the report to the Indian High Commission for further action against those spreading the fake news.

Earlier, an online news portal claimed that the “boss” of an Indian drug lord, who is a Malaysian film distributor, was said to have close ties with celebrities in the Tamil film industry.

This follows the arrest of a man by the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of involvement in international drug smuggling activities, including in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya confirmed receiving a report from the businessman.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin denied the involvement of any Malaysian citizen in an international drug smuggling syndicate following the arrest of a film producer in India.

He said that investigations so far had found no information regarding the involvement of the said film producer with any Malaysian individuals in drug distribution activities in Malaysia. — Bernama