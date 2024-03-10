KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — As school sessions will be starting tomorrow, parents, especially Muslims, are also taking advantage of today’s weekend holiday to make final preparations for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

A walkabout by Bernama at several popular locations found that many people, including Muslims, were visiting supermarkets and shopping centres to purchase essential items, including groceries. Additionally, tents were being set up at Ramadan bazaar sites in preparation for business activities.

In the capital city, Nora Zulkifli, a daycare teacher aged 31, shared that preparing to buy kitchen supplies ahead of Ramadan this year also needs to consider the hot weather currently affecting the country.

“I started buying kitchen supplies today because I don’t want to be out in the heat with the kids during the fasting month. My kids are still young, I worry if they might fall sick or suffer heatstroke. At the same time, I need to ensure that there is spare food for my kids in case they are unable to fast,” she said when met at a supermarket in Ampang, near here, today.

In the capital city, several locations around Kampung Pandan and Kampung Baru, which are typically Ramadan bazaar sites, have begun to bustle with traders setting up their tents.

In Selangor, many Ramadan bazaar stalls have already been set up around the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Complex.

People take advantage of the weekend to buy basic necessities such as chicken, meat, vegetables, fish and fruits in preparation for Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, March 10, 2024. — Bernama pic

Private sector worker Haryani Mamat, 47, who was at the complex, said that it has become a routine for her to shop there, especially for Ramadan preparations. She noted that almost all items needed for Ramadan, such as dates and local cookies, are available there.

Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), chief operating officer Ahmad Fadhil Hassan, said during the LZS 2024 Symbolic Aid Distribution Programme, the board has appointed 2,778 Assistant Amil Fitrah (tithe collectors) at mosques and supermarkets in Selangor to facilitate Muslims in fulfilling their zakat obligations.

He added that LZS will also open 18 branches throughout the state seven days a week, including public holidays throughout Ramadan. Business hours on weekdays will be from 8.30am to 4.30pm, while on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, LZS branches will operate from 9am to 3pm.

In Negeri Sembilan, “Mantai”, a tradition in Negeri Sembilan where the community slaughters and distributes meat a day before Ramadan begins and lemang cooking will be carried out throughout Ramadan.

Nurulazma Shafiqah Khairul Azhar, 33, said that the tradition of buying “mantai” meat every time Ramadan approaches is not just about preparing for fasting month but also evokes memories from her childhood.

“It has become customary for me to buy meat before Ramadan begins. The mantai activity brings back memories of my childhood. It’s always exciting to see people in the village start the mantai activity, which gets me excited to welcome the fasting month,” she said.

In Perak, Masjid India Muslim Ipoh, located in Jalan Seenivasagam, will continue its annual tradition of preparing bubur lambuk throughout the month of Ramadan to be distributed to the public as an iftar meal.

What makes it unique is that this mosque is the only one providing mutton bubur lambuk made with over 16 different spices and has maintained its recipe for the past 80 years.

A woman buys fish at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur, March 10, 2024. — Bernama pic

The secretary of the mosque, Sirrazuthin Mohamed Meerasa, said that the mosque will prepare bubur lambuk every day, alternating between bubur nasi (rice porridge) and mutton bubur lambuk.

“On the first day of Ramadan, we will start cooking as early as 8am in the mosque kitchen, expecting it to be ready by around 1pm for packaging and distribution to the public. Distribution of the bubur lambuk will begin at 4.30pm each day, and this bubur lambuk is for everyone,” he said.

In Pahang, the Kuantan UTC farmers’ market, located in Jalan Tun Ismail under the management of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), is among the focal points for Muslims to purchase various necessities.

Bentong Member of Parliament cum Fama Board of Directors member, Young Syefura Othman said that this farmers’ market serves as a platform for the public to obtain fresh produce at reasonable prices from local traders.

“Among the main attractions are raw ingredients such as chicken and meat. Visitors have been flocking here to purchase a variety of items in preparation for Ramadan early morning,” she said.

In Perlis, the Agro Madani Pre-Ramadan Sale held at Dataran MAIPs, Kangar today saw visitors arrive to purchase kitchen necessities as early as 8am.

One of the visitors, Habibah Sabu, 52, a homemaker from Kangar, said that she arrived at 8am to buy essentials at the Agro Madani Sale because she could get items at affordable prices.

“Alhamdulillah, there is the Agro Madani Sale here, where we can buy Ramadan essentials at affordable prices. This Ramadan is very meaningful because my child can fast with us. Previously, he was studying at the university, but now that he has completed his studies, we can break fast together,” she said. — Bernama