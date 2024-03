KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced tonight.

He said the date was decreed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim with the consent of the Malay Rulers.

The announcement was made following the ritual sighting of the moon conducted earlier today.

Ramadan is when Muslims worldwide observe a daily fast from sunrise to sunset for a month.

