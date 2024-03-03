KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The sighting of the new moon for the commencement of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia will take place on Sunday, March 10.

The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, in a statement issued by the Information Department, announced that the Conference of Rulers had agreed that the date for the start of Ramadan be based on the “rukyah” (sighting of the new moon) and “hisab” (calculation).

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date over radio and television that night (March 10).

Advertisement

The respective committees will attempt to sight the new moon on the evening of March 10 at 29 locations nationwide.

They are Pontian Kecil, Johor and Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara in Melaka, Kompleks Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat and the Selangor observatory, Sabak Bernam in Selangor.

The other locations are Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru in Manjung, Perak; Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh in Penang; as well as Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda; Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi and Menara Alor Setar, Alor Setar in Kedah.

Advertisement

Also Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut; KUSZA observatory, Mukim Merang, Setiu (Terengganu), Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Olak Jeram sub-district, Kuala Krai; and Menara Bangunan Perbadanan Kemajuan Iktisad Negeri Kelantan (SEDC), Jalan Tengku Putra Semerak, Kota Baru in Kelantan.

Other sites include Pusat Falak Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching and Tanjung Batu, Bintulu (Sarawak); Al-Biruni observatory, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan (Sabah); Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berinchang, Cameron Highlands and Menara Kuantan 188, Kuantan in Pahang, the 13th Floor, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus; Kuala Lumpur Tower; Putrajaya International Convention Centre; and Menara Pandang, Masjid Al-Hussain Kuala Perlis (Perlis). — Bernama