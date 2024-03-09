KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has accepted an apology from one of its depositors regarding the allegation of missing funds.

TH Corporate Communications Division, in a statement, said TH had provided a detailed explanation to the complainant backed by clear evidence, and a meeting was held with the depositor Datu Jabidah Monseri in Kuching, Sarawak, today.

“She expressed regret and apologised. TH accepts her apology and thanked Datu Jabidah for her cooperation,” it said.

According to media reports, TH clarified that claims of a depositor losing over RM30,000 after funds from her TH account were allegedly transferred to other accounts were untrue. Instead, the money was transferred to the woman’s bank account.

In the meantime, TH stressed that it has a secure and robust deposit management system and always gives serious attention to the safety and integrity of its operations.

It said that the THiJARI online platform was also developed with security features that meet the standards and market best practices, comparable to those used by banking institutions.

For any inquiries regarding suspicious transactions, depositors can contact the TH Contact Centre hotline at 03-62071919. — Bernama