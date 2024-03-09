KUALA TERENGGANU, March 9 — There is no necessity for the government to revive the Civil Service Tribunal, said Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mohd Zuki said that all matters or concerns regarding civil servants are comprehensively addressed in the Public Officers Regulations, which cover every aspect of their service and administration.

He added that besides the Public Officers Regulations, any action, dispute, or issue arising in relation to a specific matter can also be addressed by referring to the existing circulars.

“The current disciplinary committees and circulars are already sufficient. Any action or matter can be addressed by referring to these circulars,” he told the media at a ceremony to launch Terengganu Education Department’s transformational leadership plan at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Sulaiman here today.

He said this in response to inquiries about the proposal from the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board Workers’ Union to reintroduce the Civil Service Tribunal, which was abolished on Jan 1, 2000.

The Civil Service Tribunal was initially established by the government under the Public Services Tribunal Act 1977.

Its primary function was to address matters concerning salaries, terms and conditions of service arisng from changes in the remuneration scheme. — Bernama

