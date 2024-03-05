PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — A former female clerk and her two friends escaped the gallows when the Court of Appeal today commuted the death sentence to 35 years in jail for abduction and murder of a managing director of a company, whose body was dumped over the Penang Second Bridge, nine years ago.

This was after the three-member panel chaired by Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera unanimously set aside the death sentence handed down by the Shah Alam High Court in 2018 against Sunil Singh, A. Malarvili and C. Kavin Mukilan for the murder of 68-year-old Balveer Kaur.

Today, the appeals court also ordered Sunil who was the former driver of the deceased and Kavi Mukilan to be given 12 strokes of the rotan for the murder offence and another three strokes of the rotan for abduction.

The total number of lashings that will be imposed on them is 15 but Malarvili was spared the whipping as the law prohibits such punishment on female offenders.

In his broad judgment, Judge Vazeer said their lawyers had conceded that there was an abduction but there was no evidence of demand made for a RM2 million ransom.

“However, there were two phone calls made two hours after the abduction and the caller was a lady. The trial judge held that there was overwhelming evidence that it was Malarvili,” he said.

The judge also pointed out that the trial judge made a correct finding in calling the trio to enter their defence for murder and they were not denied a fair trial.

“They knew very well the prosecution’s case against them. They had intentionally caused the death of the deceased by suffocating her by allegedly covering her nose and mouth and throwing the body into the sea,” said the judge.

The other judges on the bench were Datuk Wong Kian Kheong and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Noorhisham Jaafar while Malarvili and Kavin Mukilan were represented by lawyers Jasmine Cheong and Afifuddin Ahmad Hafifi while counsel Amer Hamzah Arshad, Chew Jee San, Kitson Foong, and Joshua Tay appeared for Sunil.

On December 27, 2018, the High Court Judge Datuk Zulkifli Bakar sentenced the trio to death for murdering Balveer Kaur at Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan, Perak at 11.02pm, February 13, 2015.

They were alleged to have covered the victim’s mouth, until she suffocated to death, and then threw the body into the sea, and charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death sentence, if found guilty.

They were also found guilty of abducting Balveer Kaur and wrongfully confining her for ransom of RM2 million at a construction site in Sunway Pyramid, Bandar Sunway here at 12 noon until 5.53pm, February 13, 2015.

The offence, under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, carries the death sentence or life imprisonment, and shall, if not sentenced to death, also be liable to whipping, if found guilty. — Bernama