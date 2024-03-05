IPOH, March 5 — A married couple was found dead, believed to have been murdered, in an oil palm plantation in Pantai Remis near Manjung today.

Manjung district police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said they received information about the incident at 3.30pm from a man who reported a quarrel between an uncle and his younger brother and sister-in-law in an oil palm plantation.

“The incident is suspected to have stemmed from a dispute over property inheritance, resulting in a fight between the two victims and the suspect.

“Both victims, in their 60s, were found in the oil palm plantation and their bodies were sent to the Forensic Unit of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Mohamed Nordin said the suspect, also in his 60s, was arrested and will be brought to the Seri Manjung Magistrates’ Court tomorrow for a remand application.

He said the case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact ASP Ashazarul Khairi Ab Hamid, at 012-5087026 to assist in the investigation,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement