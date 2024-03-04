KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office will make an objection to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s appeal to overturn his graft charges at the Federal Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin said since Muhyiddin’s case was heard at the Sessions Court, after the Court of Appeal overturned its decision, his chances to appeal should end there.

“An appeal and a stay of execution will be made for that case, and I want to take this opportunity to give early notice that we will make an early objection towards this appeal to the Federal Court as this appeal is unknown in law.

“It goes against Section 87 of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964 whereby this case was taken to trial at the Sessions Court, and the Apex Court in this instance is the Court of Appeal, and hence, the appeal process cannot continue at the Federal Court.

Advertisement

“This is a notice, and we will make preliminary objections on this appeal,” said Wan Ladin.

Judge Azura Alwi then set April 3 for case management.

Muhyiddin, 77, faces two charges of allegedly receiving RM195 million in illegal gains from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

Advertisement

He was also charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 13, 2023 with allegedly receiving RM5 million in illegal gains. The case was transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to be jointly tried.

On August 15 last year, the High Court discharged and released Muhyiddin on four charges of using his position for bribes amounting to RM232.5 million for the Bersatu party, in connection to the Jana Wibawa project.

These charges were, however, reinstated by the Court of Appeal on February 28.

Muhyiddin was represented today by lead counsel Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.