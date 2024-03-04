KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will focus on, among other things, the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, scammers and naturalisation policy in football.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, during the question and answer session, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) will ask the minister of foreign affairs about the government’s plans and further actions concerning the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad (PN-Kepala Batas) will ask the prime minister about the losses incurred due to scammers from 2020 to 2023 and the government’s actions to combat such crimes comprehensively.

The question on the naturalisation policy will be posed by Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) to the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Jimmy, in his question, wants to know the number of players who were given citizenship to represent Malaysia in the recent Asian Cup and efforts being taken by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to improve the quality of football and whether this naturalisation programme will be continued in the future.

After the oral question and answer session, the sitting will continue with the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address which began last week.

According to the calendar on the official Parliament website, the current Dewan Rakyat meeting will last for 19 days, with the debate on the Royal Address by Members of Parliament from Feb 27 to March 7, followed by responses from the relevant ministries for four days beginning March 11.

The tabling and debates on Bills and other government matters will be held from March 18 to 27. — Bernama